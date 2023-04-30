Press box collapses during softball tournament in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (KDKA) - Nine people were hurt following the collapse of a press box at a middle school softball game in West Virginia.

Six students were among those injured.

Local leaders said the floor caved in from underneath. Three of the students had to be air-lifted to the hospital, while the three adults were taken by ambulance.

This happened during the middle of a softball tournament.

"It shakes you. You know, you never want to have to deal with a situation where you have when you have people from your community, and especially your students, injured," Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said.

The school said they are bringing in an inspector this week to look into the cause of the collapse.