Questions remain about Pres. Joe Biden's visit to East Palestine 1 year after train derailment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden is expected to make his first official visit to East Palestine, Ohio more than a year since a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals into the environment.

Many people have been asking why is President Biden visiting East Palestine now and why didn't he go there sooner.

Gene Mazo, associate professor of law and political science at Duquesne University, shared his insight with KDKA-TV. He said he's not sure why the president waited, but he's not surprised he's visiting now.

"The president was a little late launching his campaign," Mazo said. "He's recently moved some White House staffers over to Delaware, where his campaign is based, and Democrats across the board have been trying to get him to do that little earlier Because we already know who the Democrat candidate is. The urgency is felt much more now, especially since lots of articles are coming about his age and if he's fit to be president and whatever your feelings are, it's certainly in the media. And I think his campaign is trying to rev up and get him out there now talking to voters, shaking hands."

Not only are we expecting the president in the area, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Pittsburgh next Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was just in town this week, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently visited Pittsburgh.

The 2024 presidential election is in full swing, and there could potentially be a rematch of 2020 with President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

With Pennsylvania being a swing state, Mazo said he expects to see many more visits from candidates and members of the White House to the Steel City and Pennsylvania over the next nine months.

"Given what's at stake, I think the campaigns are just starting earlier and they're doing now what they would have done in June or summer, which is to lock in votes," Mazo said.

Mazo said he thinks it's important for a president to visit a community after a tragedy and show that the White House cares about the residents. But whether it's too little too late, that's a question people can debate.

The White House said Biden will talk about how his administration is working with state and local leaders to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for that derailment.

The NTSB is expected to release its final report on the cause this summer.