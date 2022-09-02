President Joe Biden expected in Pittsburgh mid-afternoon on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden will spend part of Labor Day in Pittsburgh, but it's not yet clear exactly what he will do here.

A Pennsylvanian by birth, sometimes it seems Joe Biden can't get enough of the state. On Tuesday, he was in Wilkes-Barre talking crime; on Thursday it was Philadelphia to talk democracy; On Monday it will be Pittsburgh to celebrate American workers.

"He'll be in Pittsburgh on Labor Day to celebrate America's workers and to really stand with America's workers about the importance they bring to our communities. Three times in a week. You guys are getting lucky here," White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher told KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano.

Biden is no stranger to Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade, having marched in the parade several times over the years. But now he's president and security concerns make marching problematic So, he's going to start the day at Laborfest in Milwaukee.

Meagher said the President won't be here for the Labor Day parade in the morning but should be here in the mid-afternoon.

"He's headed up to Milwaukee to participate in some Labor Day events up there, and then he's going to be headed to Pittsburgh. I know that you're going to hear from the president. He's planning on giving some remarks in Pittsburgh, but we're still flushing out what that looks like," says Meagher.

"The fact that he chose Pittsburgh on Labor Day, we're very proud of that, especially for a president that has lived and breathed the word union and the union way of life," says Darrin Kelly, president of the Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council.

Tom Conway, international president of the United Steelworkers Union, says the president's current itinerary involves his organization in Pittsburgh.

"The president is coming to a Steelworkers picnic. So, we'll have some time with him. He'll arrive after the parade is over, so we're going through a bunch of arrangements," says Conway.

Conway says the time and place will be announced by the White House, and the event is not public like a parade. But it will give the president a chance to mingle with about 250 labor members.

Why Pittsburgh on Labor Day?

"It's a testament to the working families of our region and our labor history and commitment," says Kelly.

And then there's the politics of every presidential visit.

"This state is crucial for what goes on in November and in 2024. Pennsylvania has some really important races on the ballot for the Senate seat and the governorship," notes Conway.

Conway says public perception about the importance of labor unions in protecting all workers is changing.

"Gallup released a poll last week that 71 percent of the nation view labor unions favorably and that there's a change going on," says Conway.

The president may tap into that with a message for workers in this region.

"Rest assured that you're going to hear from the president and a message of support for Pittsburgh's workers, workers around the country, and the important jobs that they have," says Meagher.

Again, no confirmation yet on the president's precise plans for Monday, including where or when this union picnic might be or any other events on his schedule.