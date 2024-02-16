Pennsylvania finds no soil or water contamination from train derailment ahead of Biden's visit to East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to East Palestine, Ohio, Pennsylvania says it has found no evidence that the toxic train derailment near the border contaminated the state's water or soil.

After a year of sampling conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and its independent contractor, the state says they've found no evidence of contamination to private water wells, surface water or soil.

"DEP's response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment started just over a year ago, and we continue to be on the ground in Beaver and Lawrence counties supporting local communities," DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said in a news release. "DEP will continue to work with local partners and its independent contractor to uphold Pennsylvanians' right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of natural resources."

Shirley says the DEP is committed to addressing residents' concerns, following the science and taking action when needed.

The DEP says its independent contractor is in the process of conducting the fourth round of private well sampling and has completed all soil and water sampling. Samples have been taken at 85 individual private potable water sources, 97 surface soil locations and 18 surface water locations within the state, the DEP says, totaling hundreds of samples.

The news comes as President Joe Biden landed in Pittsburgh ahead of a visit to East Palestine, Ohio. A Norfolk Southern train derailed a quarter-mile from the Pennsylvania border on Feb. 3 of last year, forcing evacuations in East Palestine and Darlington Township.

Biden has been criticized for not visiting East Palestine sooner, but the White House says he's visiting Friday to "hold Norfolk Southern accountable."

An assortment of toxic chemicals spilled and caught fire after 38 cars piled up off the tracks. A few days later, officials decided to blow open five tank cars of vinyl chloride, which is used to make plastic, and burn the chemical because they worried the cars might explode. A year later, residents say they still have health concerns.

