President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - This morning, the White House announced that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement. "He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

They will provide a daily update on his status while in isolation.

President Biden was scheduled to make a stop in Wilkes-Barre today but that trip has since been canceled due to the diagnosis.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent his well wishes to the president.

Michelle and I are praying for a quick and speedy recovery for @POTUS Joe Biden and hope he gets well soon. Sending best wishes to him, @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, and their family as he heals. — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) July 21, 2022

