President Biden announces new rules to crack down on 'junk fees'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Working to put an end to hidden fees is something President Joe Biden recently pledged he would do.

This week, the president announced a new rule from the Federal Trade Commission that would ban companies from charging so-called 'junk fees' and require them to disclose all prices up front.

This impacts concert tickets, hotels, and airfare.

When customers get to their final checkout, they won't have to anticipate any extra fees being tacked on to the original price.

"Folks can be paying as much as 20% more because of junk fees," President Biden said.

If this rule is finalized in the coming months, businesses could face up to a $50,000 fine per violation.