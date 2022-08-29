President Biden expected to visit Pittsburgh for Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Joe Biden is expected to visit Pittsburgh next Monday.

Sources tell KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano that Biden will be in Pittsburgh, but it's unclear if he will march in the city's Labor Day Parade, as he has done in the past.

Local sources confirm with me that @POTUS @JoeBiden will be in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, as he has in the past. White House is expected to make an announcement later today. Not clear yet whether he will march in the parade for security reasons. Stay tuned to @KDKA for the latest. pic.twitter.com/qRcJWkdY3k — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) August 29, 2022

President Biden last attended the parade back in 2018 and had plans to do so in 2020, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

The parade was also canceled last year.

Senate candidate and Lt. Governor John Fetterman is also planning on being in the parade along with Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.