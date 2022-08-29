President Biden expected to visit Pittsburgh for Labor Day

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Joe Biden is expected to visit Pittsburgh next Monday.

Sources tell KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano that Biden will be in Pittsburgh, but it's unclear if he will march in the city's Labor Day Parade, as he has done in the past. 

President Biden last attended the parade back in 2018 and had plans to do so in 2020, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

The parade was also canceled last year.

Senate candidate and Lt. Governor John Fetterman is also planning on being in the parade along with Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

