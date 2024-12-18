"Presents with Police" brings Christmas cheer to students at The Day School

Officers deliver gifts to The Day School as part of Presents with Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the season of giving, and that was definitely evident Thursday at The Day School at the Children's Institute in Squirrel Hill.

When one sees a line of police cars they're inclined to think there's trouble around.

"I think there are some alarms that might go off for some people, but there's definitely some excitement," Nic Allen, Enrollment Coordinator at "The Day School at The Children's Institute," said.

It's excitement about what's in a U-Haul - they're presents from the police.

"This is probably our 7th or 8th year coming to the institute," David Nemec, Aspinwall Police Chief, said.

Plenty of black bags – and hundreds of toys accompanied this visit. They're things like a toy truck, a bunch of toy trucks, and even plush giraffes.

"A lot of our students need sensory items," Allen said. "A lot of our classrooms need new materials."

Presents with police have been going on for 13 years. Wednesday, officers from departments like the City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania State Police, and Ross Township showed up.

"If you look at all the officers back here, they're the same ones that come every year… they look forward to it every year," Nemec said.

It's something that gets them in the holiday spirit, the same way it does for the kids and faculty.

"Every present that is given out there, we get a smile in return," Nemec said. "That is our present – back to us as officers."

That feeling is a mutual one.

"We're all excited for the holidays – and this is just a cherry on top," Allen said.

These police officers will be delivering more gifts on Friday to UPMC Children's Hospital.