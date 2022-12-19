Police deliver presents to students at the Sunrise School in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - For dozens of students at Sunrise School in Monroeville, Christmas came early.

It wasn't Santa and his reindeer delivering the gifts, but "Presents from Police" throughout Allegheny County.

They turned the classroom into the North Pole on Monday morning. Tables were overloaded with toys from books to balls to games and dolls, so students could pick two gifts.

"It's so joyful," said Maria Korn, the social worker at Sunrise School. "You can see them. They're just having a great time. They love this. They really look forward to it. We do a lot of fun things here at Sunrise for the holidays, but this is one of the biggest ones."

The school serves students ages 5 to 21 with special needs. But for the past five years, officers have spent a December morning serving them.

"When they come in, it's Christmas twice a week for them," said Aspinwall Police Chief David Nemec. "All the officers are happy, all the kids are happy. It's just a joyous time right now."

More than 20 officers from agencies including Aspinwall, Pittsburgh, Etna and Hampton interacted with the students as they picked their presents.

"The officers watching them, it's like the first time seeing their kids pick up toys, too," said Nemec. "They get so excited over the little things, the big thing, and we do too, just watching them."

But the school's social worker said the students appreciate more than just the toys.

"They love the police officers actually," said Korn. "Our students get really excited. I don't know if you heard some of the conversations. They ask if the police cars are here. They like the sirens."

The officers hope these students know that "the police are here for them," said Nemec. "We want to share their joy around the holiday season. We want to share their joy all year long, but this is a time we get to physically interact with them and laugh and just smile with them."

It proves some of the most valuable gifts are priceless.

For those who are interested in donating toys or money to continue this Presents from Police tradition, go to presentsfrompolice.org.