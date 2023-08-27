Preparing young athletes for the potential harmful impacts of heat-related illness and injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As athletes return to the practice field, experts are warning of the harmful impacts of heat on young players.

"These are potentially life-threatening illnesses that if aren't treated appropriately, can lead to catastrophic dangers," said Dr. Anikar Chhabra, a sports medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic.

Heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke can all happen when it's hot outside but there are steps athletes can take to avoid these dangers.

Scheduling practices and workouts outside during the cooler parts of the day can help to prevent heat-related issues.

Also, staying hydrated and using electrolytes to rehydrate is key.

Having shade and cooling stations while taking practice slow can also help from the standpoint of coaches and trainers.

Lastly, making sure everyone is aware of the signs of a heat-related illness will help stop them before they start.

"People get disoriented, people get dizzy, have weakness, and unusual behavior - Headaches, vomiting, those are some of the signs you see," Dr. Chhabra explained.

He also said it's important for athletes to not just be aware of these symptoms for themselves, but their teammates, as well.