Preparing for and predicting how high Western Pa. gas prices might go

Preparing for and predicting how high gas prices might get

Preparing for and predicting how high gas prices might get

Preparing for and predicting how high gas prices might get

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices have crossed the $5.00 mark here in Western Pennsylvania, the next question in the back of everyone's mind -- will we see $6.00 prices soon enough?

Nothing is outside the realm of possibility at this point, and all one can do is try and gauge the likelihood.

The reality right now surrounds the fact that no one ever could have expected to see prices reach the $5.00 point in Pittsburgh.

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com says it comes down to simple supply and demand economics, with demand through the roof.

"There's not enough oil sellers and too many buyers and that's pushing prices up," De Haan said.

While production isn't keeping up, people are still driving a lot.

"Part of the reason prices are high is because we're all refusing to cut our consumption," De Haan said.

Now that the $5.00 threshold has been crossed, are $6.00 prices inevitable?

"I'ts highly skeptical that they would get there without some sort of large disruption. I think that's what it would take for us to get that $6 average in Pittsburgh," De Haan said.

"Gasoline has turned into liquid gold. It's gonna be a tough summer. There's there's no way to sugarcoat it. It's going to be painful and we could experience more bumps," De Haan added.

De Haan was optimistic earlier on that when the summer driving season ended in August, prices could come down -- but the Hurricane Center's predictions have dampened that optimism, as a hurricane could be just the kind of disruption he's worried about.