Preparing for Picklesburgh: The big 'dill' in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We love all things unique to Pittsburgh, and there's nothing that fits that bill more than Picklesburgh!

The fun will begin midday on Friday and will run through the weekend.

Talk about bigger and better! If Picklesburgh was big last year, it will be big this year, too.

From its monster Heinz pickle overhead to the pickle juice drinking contest, Picklesburgh has created a map dot of its own.

"We've been named the number one specialty food festival by USA Today two years in a row," said Jack Dougherty with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The event has been a big 'dill' every year on one of the city's triplet bridges, but this year, the event is going to be held on the Rachel Carson Bridge, also known as the Ninth Street Bridge, as well as on the entire 10th Street Bypass along the river.

The additional elbow room was an absolute must in order to accomodate two music stages.

"We're going to have everything from Polka to country to indie rock to hip hop. And it's going to be all local artists all weekend long," Dougherty said.

There will even be a 'Little Gherkins' area with free activities for families and children.

Every imaginable form of pickle will be available at the event.

"People really put their imagination into this. And we have everything from pickled ice cream to egg rolls with a pickle in the middle to pickled fudge, and obviously the pickle beer which is limited edition and something you can only get at Picklesburgh.

The fun starts at 12 p.m. on Friday and will roll on through Sunday evening.

It's free to get into the event, but obviously the vendors will charge for food and novelties.

The pickle juice drinking competition will start with heats on Friday and Saturday, with the finals held on Sunday afternoon. The winner will be named Mayor of Picklesburgh and will take home $500.