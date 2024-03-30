Preparing for Easter weekend travel in the Pittsburgh area

Thousands expected to travel in and out of Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's Easter weekend in the steel city and many families will be traveling for dinners around the area.

Thousands of people are expected to hit roads like the Parkway today and tomorrow to get to their family Easter celebrations or spring break.

There also will be plenty of people traveling by air.

According to consumer travel experts from Hopper, about 88% of people taking a trip this spring will be flying. In fact, United Airlines is expecting its busiest spring break on record, averaging about 200,000 passengers per day and a half million on Good Friday alone.

The numbers are higher than they have been in recent years.

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh International Airport reported that passenger traffic has reached pre-pandemic levels and is now surging past them.

Meanwhile, when it comes to filling up your car before you hit the road this weekend, AAA reports that gas prices are four cents higher in western Pennsylvania this week at $3.75.

Last year, Pennsylvania State Police investigated 410 crashes over Easter weekend, which resulted in four deaths.

They also had more than 300 arrests for driving under the influence and issued more than 15,000 citations for things like speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and others.

They're once again reminding holiday travelers to observe the rules of the road and to not drink and drive.