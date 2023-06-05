Premature births are increasing, but more babies are surviving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More babies are being born prematurely nationwide, but the good news is more of them are surviving.

Kenni Gnipp is just 9 months old, but she's had more adventures in her short life than some people have in their entire lives.

"She's amazing," said her mom Kellee Gnipp.

Kenni's story begins last summer in the Bahamas. Her parents were there for one last vacation before becoming a family of three. But during the trip, Kellee didn't feel right, so her doctor suggested she go get it checked out.

Kellee was stunned when doctors told her she was dilated and little Kenni was on the way at just 29 weeks.

"It was such a whirlwind when it happened and we took it minute by minute," she said.

Kenni eventually ended up in the NICU at West Penn Hospital where she spent the next 57 days growing, getting stronger and healthier day by day. Kellee says it felt like an eternity of excruciating emotions.

"I can't leave her. I would take three steps, hear her and turn back," she said.

And on top of that was the added guilt Kellee had, thinking there was something she should have or could have done differently.

"I felt bad for her. 'I didn't keep you in long enough. I did this to you. I'm the reason you're hooked to these tubes and chords and stuff,'" Kellee said.

"They have this guilt and it has nothing to do with them," said West Penn Hospital neonatologist Dr. Jessica Henry.

Doctors say they're seeing more and more babies just like Kenni. In fact, the most recent statistics show a 4 percent increase in premature births in the U.S. And, in most cases, there's no real cause for it.

"It just happens, we don't know why," Henry said.

Currently, the rate of premature births in Pennsylvania is 9.8 percent, slightly less than the national rate of 10.5 percent. Meanwhile, our neighboring states of Ohio (10.6 percent), Maryland (10.7 percent) and West Virginia (12.8 percent) all have higher rates.

Experts with The March of Dimes say there's also a racial divide. In 2021, 14.4 percent of African-American babies were born prematurely, the highest of any race or ethnic group in the country, followed by Native American babies at 11.8 percent and Hispanic babies at 10 percent. Doctors say women of color are more at risk for premature births, in many cases, because of a lack of access to quality consistent care.

"Get prenatal care, follow up with their doctors, take their medications. That's the best they can do," Henry said.

While those stats might seem discouraging, doctors say there is encouraging news, more babies are being resuscitated and saved now more than ever. Before, a baby born at 32 weeks was considered a challenge. Now they're saving babies born as early as 22 weeks, meaning even the tiniest of premies now have a fighting chance.

"They would talk about babies that were less than 1,000 grams they would not resuscitate, now we resuscitate less than 500 grams," Henry said.

As for Kenni, doctors did eventually figure out what caused her premature birth. Turns out, Kellee has an issue with her cervix that wasn't apparent prior to delivery. But all that's behind them now. At 9 months, Kenni is doing great and doing everything other infants her age do. Although, there's one thing she's not doing, much to Kellee's dismay.

"She says 'dada,' unfortunately not 'mama.' 'Mama' would have been nice to be first," Kellee said.

But thanks to the ever-evolving advancements in care for premies, Kenni still has plenty of time to learn that and so much more.