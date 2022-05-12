$23 million expansion plans announced for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County's Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is growing.

The terminal expansion is something that's been on the books for some time, but the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has given the preliminary OK to the designs.

Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the now-approved preliminary designs aim to attract new carriers and accommodate their customers.

Monzo said the airport terminal has stood the test of time.

"We were serving an aircraft that served 30 passengers and it did its job very well," Monzo said.

Things have now changed. The new preliminary plans double the present terminal.

"We have a request to the TSA for a second screening line," Monzo said.

The renderings show other things to come, including the option of restaurant expansion, a small casino room and more parking. The total cost is about $23 million.

Federal Aviation Administration, state and county money will help pay the tab.

"Hopefully the money comes through this summer, the bid process will start in the spring of 2023 and we'll see brick and mortar in the fall of 2023," Monzo said.