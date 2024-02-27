Death of pregnant Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania under investigation as homicide

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A pregnant Amish woman was found dead inside her home in Crawford County, police said.

Twenty-three-year-old Rebekah Byler was found deceased at a home on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township after police were called to the scene on Monday around 12:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said in a report.

A pregnant Amish woman was found dead inside her home in Crawford County. (Photo: Provided)

According to troopers, Byler's death is under investigation as a homicide. State police said they're "aggressively investigating all available leads."

Byler, who was pregnant, had gunshot wounds, KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso reports. Police said her two other kids were not harmed.

An autopsy is pending. Police did not release any other details.

Troopers are asking the public to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road to the Corry barracks at 814-663-2043. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers says there's a $2,000 reward out for information.