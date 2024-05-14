Pregnant 19-year-old killed in Pennsylvania shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pregnant 19-year-old died after a shooting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Tyemeshia Miller of Harrisburg was fatally shot in the area of North Fourth and Woodbine streets at around 5:45 p.m., CBS 21 reported. Miller was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In an update on Tuesday, the Dauphin County Coroner's Office said the teenager was shot in the back, the TV station reported. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide and she was expecting a baby boy, CBS 21 reported, citing the coroner. His cause of death was found to be asphyxia due to his mother's death. His cause of death was also homicide, the TV station reported.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter reportedly said an investigation found the shooter fired multiple shots into a crowd of people on Monday, hitting Miller. Police reportedly said that it was not clear if there was one or multiple shooters or how many shots were fired.

"It seems very mundane or very easy or very simple or a robotic gesture for me to say that it's a tragedy," Carter said, according to CBS 21. "I am so sick and tired of saying that it's a tragedy. Yes, it's a tragedy, but how are we going to stop this?"

Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said, according to the TV station, while the investigation is in its early stages, investigators have no evidence to suggest Miller was the intended target.

The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office reportedly considers the shooting a double homicide.