Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $1 billion after no winning tickets sold for Monday's drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Who wants to be a billionaire? You could now have the chance after no winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball drawing.

If you were hoping to wake up to the news that you won the lottery, you're out of luck, but now you have a chance to become a billionaire.

No one matched all of the numbers in last night's Powerball drawing.

If you hit the jackpot and would rather get a lump sum cash payment, it's around $517 million.

The jackpot is now the third largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

According to the Powerball website, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1-in-292 million.

Needless to say, the odds are not in your favor, but you can't win if you don't play.

Last night's winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41 and the red Powerball 21.

Even though the jackpot wasn't won, make sure to check your tickets as there are nine ways to win other amounts.

One person in Pennsylvania did win $1 million after matching all five numbers.

The winning Powerball numbers will be drawn tomorrow night at 10:59 p.m.