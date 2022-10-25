Powerball jackpot jumps to $680 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It happened again! No one matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing!

That means the jackpot is jumping once again. The winning numbers are 18-23-35-45-54-16 and a powerplay of 4x.

The new jackpot is now worth an estimated $680 million -- good for the 7th largest in Powerball history. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday.