Powerball jackpot jumps to $680 million

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It happened again! No one matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing!

That means the jackpot is jumping once again.  The winning numbers are 18-23-35-45-54-16 and a powerplay of 4x.

The new jackpot is now worth an estimated $680 million -- good for the 7th largest in Powerball history. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 4:26 AM

