Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion, 2nd highest prize in contest's history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot for the next drawing to an estimated $1.2 billion!

If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night, it will be the second largest in Powerball history and fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said, "We can sell as many as a couple of hundred tickets per second when the jackpot is this big."

Svitko said this jackpot has generated more than $75 million in sales, $30 million of which will help cover things like prescription drug costs, transportation, and rent rebates for older Pennsylvanians.

"Long term living services. We pay for senior centers and meals on wheels all across the Commonwealth. I guarantee you know somebody benefitting from the good work we do and we couldn't be more proud of that role."

The winning numbers from Monday night's drawing are: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and a Powerball of 13.

Even though you didn't win the jackpot, you could still have a winning ticket for a prize. More than 5.4 million tickets won some sort of cash prize.

If you do win, remember to sign the back of the ticket and never post it on social media.