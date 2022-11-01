Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion, 2nd highest prize in contest's history

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot for the next drawing to an estimated $1.2 billion!

If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night, it will be the second largest in Powerball history and fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. 

Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said, "We can sell as many as a couple of hundred tickets per second when the jackpot is this big."  

Svitko said this jackpot has generated more than $75 million in sales, $30 million of which will help cover things like prescription drug costs, transportation, and rent rebates for older Pennsylvanians. 

 "Long term living services. We pay for senior centers and meals on wheels all across the Commonwealth. I guarantee you know somebody benefitting from the good work we do and we couldn't be more proud of that role."

The winning numbers from Monday night's drawing are: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, and a Powerball of 13.

Even though you didn't win the jackpot, you could still have a winning ticket for a prize. More than 5.4 million tickets won some sort of cash prize.

If you do win, remember to sign the back of the ticket and never post it on social media.

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 5:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.