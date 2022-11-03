Powerball jackpot increases to whopping $1.5 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one has matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot total to $1.5 billion.

The chances of winning last night's jackpot were one in 292.2 million.

To put that into perspective, you have a better chance of being struck by lightning, which is less than one in a million in a given year.

There have now been 39 consecutive drawings over the Powerball in a row without a jackpot winner.

The new jackpot for Saturday night is now an estimated $1.5 billion, with a cash option of over $745 million,

Even though you didn't win the jackpot, you may have won a smaller prize.

The winning numbers are 2-11-22-34-60-23 and a powerplay of 2.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday at 11 p.m.