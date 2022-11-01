Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As kids across the country went door-to-door looking for treats instead of tricks this Halloween, grown-ups were anxiously anticipating the $1 billion from the Powerball jackpot.

Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said, "We can sell as many as a couple of hundred tickets per second when the jackpot is this big."

Monday's jackpot was the second largest in state history and the fifth largest in the U.S.

"Cash option is $493 million, I believe. And that's an estimate based on whatever sales come in today," Svitko said.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million, nobody ever really loses. Svitko said this jackpot has generated more than $75 million in sales, $30 million of which will help cover things like prescription drug costs, transportation, and rent rebates for older Pennsylvanians.

If you win, a reminder to always sign the back of your ticket and never post the ticket on social media because somebody could try and cash it.