Powerball jackpot soars past $1 billion after no Saturday winner drawn

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot soared past $1 billion after no big winner was drawn Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 19-30-37-44-46 and the Powerball number was 22.    

The jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.04 billion for Monday night's drawing. The cash option for the winner is an estimated $478 million.

There's been no winner for 31 straight drawings going back to July.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 10:29 AM

