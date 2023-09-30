Powerball jackpot soars past $1 billion after no Saturday winner drawn
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot soared past $1 billion after no big winner was drawn Saturday night.
The winning numbers were 19-30-37-44-46 and the Powerball number was 22.
The jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.04 billion for Monday night's drawing. The cash option for the winner is an estimated $478 million.
There's been no winner for 31 straight drawings going back to July.
