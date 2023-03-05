Potential jurors in Tree of Life trial reportedly to begin completing questionnaires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Potential jurors for the upcoming trial of the alleged Tree of Life shooter, Robert Bowers, will start completing questionnaires.

That's according to a report from our news partners at the Post-Gazette.

Bowers is accused of killing 11 worshipers in October 2018 during a mass shooting at the synagogue while three congregations were holding services.

Jury selection will officially begin on April 24.