Potential jurors in Tree of Life trial reportedly to begin completing questionnaires

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Potential jurors for the upcoming trial of the alleged Tree of Life shooter, Robert Bowers, will start completing questionnaires. 

That's according to a report from our news partners at the Post-Gazette

Bowers is accused of killing 11 worshipers in October 2018 during a mass shooting at the synagogue while three congregations were holding services. 

Jury selection will officially begin on April 24. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 11:20 AM

