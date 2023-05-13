Postal workers pick up food donations for Stamp Out Hunger drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Stamp Out Hunger, a food drive held by the Letter Carriers of America, is back for its 31st year.

All week long, the post office has been asking people to empty out their panties or go to the store to get nonperishable food items. And just like when you put a letter in your mailbox to be taken away, they asked folks to put food out by their mailboxes to be collected for families in need.

Saturday will mark another phase in the food delivery process, as the Little Sisters of the Poor will be collecting all the community donations at select post offices in and around the city this evening.

"Overall, it's close to 1.2 million pounds that the Pittsburgh area gathers," said Patrick Rothwell, the executive vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 84.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh food bank, with help from Little Sisters of the Poor, will take a portion of this food and distribute it throughout the city and region.

The food bank says that their demand for assistance remains high this spring and so they are grateful for the letter carrier's efforts.

You can learn more on the USPS website.