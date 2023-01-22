Watch CBS News
Post office prices increasing beginning today

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're heading to the post office this week, be ready to pay a little bit more. 

The cost of stamps is going up and as of today, a first-class forever stamp will cost 63 cents, up three cents. 

One ounce of metered mail will be up to 60 cents, an increase from 57 cents. 

Also, sending a domestic postcard will cost 48 cents now, which is a four-cent increase. 

The Postal Service has said the increase is due to inflation. 

