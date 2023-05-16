Post Malone coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone is bringing his summer tour to the Pittsburgh region.

The rapper on Tuesday announced a summer North American tour that kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, on July 8, 2023. The tour will highlight Post Malone's new album, Austin, a nod to the artist's birth name, which will release on July 28, 2023.

Post Malone will bring his talents to The Pavillion at Star Lake on July 12, 2023.

Tickets for the If Y'All Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour go on sale starting Wednesday and can be purchased by clicking here.