Post-holiday season makes for prime opportunities for bargain shopping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the holiday shopping season in the books, now is the prime time for bargain hunters.

Both brick-and-mortar and online retailers want to clear their shelves and warehouses and need to because the spring line of products are here.

Maybe you just got your Christmas stuff back in the attic, but now is the smart time to hit the discount bin.

"Anything holiday deeply discounted right now is a great time to maybe stock up for next year," said Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge.

He says its also a great time to upgrade your long winter's nap.

"Linens and bedding things like that are are discounted at those home retailers," Bodge said.

But hit pause on a mattress purchase.

"Mattresses tend to be more deeply discounted around three day weekends, not so much MLK, but Presidents Day so if you could hold out and you need a mattress, I would wait until February," Bodge said.

Meanwhile, retailers need the space for all of the spring clothing coming in, which leads to coats, hats, boots, and all of those kind of items being on sale.

It might be worth checking in on electronics, also.

"Select electronics items will be on sale because we have the Consumer Electronics Show. So brands might be developing a new generation of an item and that older generation will be on sale," Bodge said.

But hold off on buying a new TV, as the next kind of sale period for those is right before the Super Bowl.

Bodge says if you're looking to save money so that you can afford the sales, consider store brands when it comes to clothing and in the grocery store, Bodge says that store brands often come out of the same factory as name brands, just with a different label.

When it comes to online deals, they're often just as good as the stores trying to clear their shelves and you can browse to your heart's content and not burn gas or end up with aching feet.