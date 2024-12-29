Possible heavy rain and damaging winds in Pittsburgh area prompt KDKA First Alert Weather Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Potential heavy rain and damaging winds have prompted a KDKA First Alert Weather Day.

On Saturday, the area made it to 64 degrees and today could be just as warm coming close to the record high of 67 degrees set back in 1889!

We have light rain showers this morning and then rain picks up this afternoon. We could get about half an inch of rain, upwards to an inch of rain, and wind gusts in the afternoon and evening around 30-40 mph.

The 'marginal' risk for severe weather, which is a 1 out of 5, has been removed from our area, but remains for parts of West Virginia off to the southwest. We could still have some rumbles of thunder but the severe storm threat is low with just strong winds through the night where the region is under a Wind Advisory until 10:00 p.m.

Monday will be breezy for the first part of the day and a light mix north is possible. Then, we dry out with highs again in the 50s. Tuesday for New Year's Eve, rain showers are possible with highs in the low 50s.

On Wednesday for New Year's Day, temperatures fall and a light wintry mix is possible in the morning.

Temperatures cool down back near average for the New Year with highs only in the low 30s, and lows back in the 20s.