6-year-old boy flown to hospital after possible drowning in Burgettstown

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A young boy was flown to the hospital after a possible drowning in Burgettstown.

The Smith Township police chief said a 6-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after a possible drowning on Monday. Officials said it happened at a pool at a house on Vian Avenue around 8 p.m.

The boy's condition is not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.