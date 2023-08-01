6-year-old boy flown to hospital after possible drowning in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A young boy was flown to the hospital after a possible drowning in Burgettstown.
The Smith Township police chief said a 6-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after a possible drowning on Monday. Officials said it happened at a pool at a house on Vian Avenue around 8 p.m.
The boy's condition is not known at this time.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.