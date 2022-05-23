Port Authority preparing to reopen Red Line Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Port Authority is preparing to reopen the Red Line Tuesday after ice caused the Saw Mill Run Boulevard to shift in February.

The Port Authority said it will start testing light-rail vehicles on the reconstructed Red Line after scheduled service ends Monday. If testing is successful, it could reopen as early as Tuesday, the Port Authority said.

Also known as the Palm Garden Bridge, the over 1,000-foot span was built in 1977 and is only used by buses and the T.

It closed on Feb. 4 after an employee noticed a joint at the end of the bridge had shifted several inches. Engineers determined the cause was likely water infiltrating the concrete and expanding when it froze.

Crews have also been able to repair parts of Fallowfield Station in Beechview and replace several sections of tracks, projects that would have required a closure later this year.

Rail shuttles are still going between Overbrook Junction and Potomac Station and a bus shuttle between Potomac Station and Station Square, though the Port Authority said the frequency depends on employee availability.