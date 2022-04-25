Port Authority riders say they are tired of delays and cancellations

PITTSBURGH — Port Authority riders said they are tired of delays and canceled routes.

They said it's been a problem for the last few months, but it has gotten worse since dozens of drivers were held off the job because of the Port Authority's vaccine mandate.

According to some riders, they will take a bus to get to a destination before finding themselves stranded because the return bus never showed or was canceled. The Port Authority is hoping to get more drivers back on the job in the next few weeks.

Phil and Mary Jo Bondi rely on the Port Authority to get around.

"That's our primary mode of transportation," Phil said.

The couple doesn't own a car and uses a stop on Greentree Road to get around. They said for the last couple of months, there have been issues and it's only getting worse. Just the other day, they got a bus to Morningside but ended up stranded in downtown Pittsburgh because no return bus showed up.

"I'm not blaming the bus drivers cause it's not their fault. It's the management of the Port Authority's fault," Mary Jo Bondi said.

"For a lot of people, taking the bus or the train is the only way that they can get to work, get to school, get to doctors' appointments, to see friends and family," Pittsburghers for Public Transit Community Organizer Cheryl Stephens said.

They are not alone. According to Pittsburghers for Public Transit, some riders will get to one link of their ride to find the next link is out of service and have to walk or take a rideshare. This past Friday, the advocacy group held a protest to call for action on these issues.

"To rely on an Uber, it can be pricey compared to what the bus service should be," Phil said.

The Port Authority said it is frustrated with the cancelations and delays in service. It said it is heavily recruiting new drivers. About 56 are being held off the job right now as their disciplinary hearings over the vaccine mandate continue.

"Bus lines are lifelines," Stephens said.

The transit agency hopes to have most of the drivers come back to work and comply with the mandate by the end of May. It wants riders to know that it is not planning on cutting services.

Currently, the Port Authority has 16 new drivers in a class that started last week. It advises riders to use the True Time app for knowing which buses are in service in real-time.