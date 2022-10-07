Popular Fayette County restaurant burglarized

NEW SALEM, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Fayette County are asking the public for help solving a break-in at a popular business. The thieves allegedly took everything they could, including the restaurant's ATM.

The burglary happened at the Dark Horse Saloon. According to the owners, whoever broke into this place knew what they were looking for and they got it.

Lisa Grant says whoever broke into their family bar and restaurant busted up a lot of things, including her heart.

"All I could think is they really destroyed my place," Grant said.

It's believed only one suspect entered the New Salem Township establishment while one waited outside in a van. Grant thinks the thief was inside for 45 minutes and took anything that had to do with money.

"They came in and destroyed our machines, our safe, came in and tore money off our wall customers gave us for good luck," Grant said.

In one clip, the suspect is busting into one of the three video gambling machines broken into, finding the cash box and taking it. Video shows the unknown assailant actually using the business' own box dolly to steal the ATM machine.

"We think they've been in here scouting the place because they knew too much. They knew too much," Grant said.

The suspect is described as a white male 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, possibly late 20s to 30s, weighing 180 pounds. He wears glasses and was wearing a backpack believed to be orange with black straps.

The break-in cost the Grants in many ways. They were closed for several days and lost potential profit at a time the business was getting back on its feet.

"Right after COVID, we were just getting back into the groove and then this happens, it's terrible," Grant said.

The Grants say they try to run a nice place and they've dedicated their lives to their business and their customers.

"It means everything. It's a family business, my daughter and son help us out in here too," Grant said.

"I hope they catch these people because I don't want anybody else to go through this."

If you have any information, call police.