Popeye's location in Wilkins Twp. hit with consumer alert from Allegheny Co. Health Dept.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert against the Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen location along William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township.

The alert was posted by the Health Department late last week, saying that the company is in violation of health code due to an active roof leak above food storage and washing areas.

The Health Department also cited lack of proper sanitization of food contact surfaces in its alert.

When the alert is lifted, the Health Department will update its page. Click here for updates.