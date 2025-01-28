Wilkins Township Popeyes ordered closed by Allegheny Co. Health Department

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location along William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township to close following a number of health code violations.

A closed sign is now posted at the store.

Inspection reports from the health department show that they were cited for a number of code violations.

Those violations include wastewater leaking from the ceiling onto surfaces and equipment, a clogged urinal in the men's restroom, and no running water in either restroom.

It's unclear when the health department will revisit the store location for another inspection to determine if or when the restaurant could potentially reopen.