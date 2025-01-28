Watch CBS News
Local News

Wilkins Township Popeyes ordered closed by Allegheny Co. Health Department

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkins Twp. Popeyes ordered closed by health department
Wilkins Twp. Popeyes ordered closed by health department 00:21

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location along William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township to close following a number of health code violations. 

A closed sign is now posted at the store.

Inspection reports from the health department show that they were cited for a number of code violations.

Those violations include wastewater leaking from the ceiling onto surfaces and equipment, a clogged urinal in the men's restroom, and no running water in either restroom. 

It's unclear when the health department will revisit the store location for another inspection to determine if or when the restaurant could potentially reopen. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.