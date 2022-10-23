Pollution warning issued for Mon Valley residents
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for residents in the Mon Valley - an air pollution warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday.
The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert this morning -- saying the pollution levels exceeded the standard limit at one of the monitoring stations.
Sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems should be mindful of their outdoor activity during this time.
