Poll: Americans ready and willing to embrace holiday spirit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Do you love Christmas and getting festive?

A new poll suggests that most Americans are ready and willing to get into the holiday spirit.

According to the poll, 76% plan on listening to Christmas music, 75% say they'll decorate their homes, 69% say they plan to make some Christmas dessert this year and more than four in 10 say they plan to volunteer somewhere this holiday season.

Eight in 10 also say they think they'll make Santa's nice list this year.

When it comes to Christmas cookies, however, the poll was much more divided.

While the same poll revealed that nearly half of respondents have a favorite holiday sweet, a consensus on the favorite couldn't be reached. According to the poll, frosted sugar cookies came out on top, with 32% of people saying it's their favorite.

That's followed by gingerbread cookies with 12% of people, and the classic chocolate chip cookie taking bronze with 11%.