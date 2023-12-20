Smell in Pittsburgh neighborhood has residents fed up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A business owner in Pittsburgh says an awful smell has been stinking up an entire block for weeks.

Now, the business owner in Polish Hills said neighbors are getting frustrated.

Orange barrels line the street and trucks block off a big hole on a street in the neighborhood. Nearby businesses say they were never told what was being planned before construction crews closed their street.

"First, they built these houses next door," Patrick Whelan of Snaggletooth Tattoo said. "Took about a year, then no one moved into them. Then we heard there was a problem with the gas line, and a few months later they started digging up the street. They've been out here two weeks just digging up the street. We're getting lots of gas smells."

Whelan and his wife believe workers hit a sewer line and there's been an awful smell in the air ever since.

"We've been feeling really frustrated with all this stuff on our doorstep, with no communication," he said. "Would be nice to be in the loop."

Whelan says it's not just the smell. He said the construction is loud and sometimes it's loud in the morning. But workers have also been out at night.

"I'm glad I don't have to sleep near here because it's been very disruptive," Whelan said.

Neighbors say they hope the end of this construction is near and their lives can get back to normal.