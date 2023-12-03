Police: Westmoreland County woman arrested after son ingested cannabis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Westmoreland County woman has been arrested after police say her two-year-old son ingested cannabis.

On Nov. 1, Shelby Bosworth said her two-year-old fell down the stairs. Police say he was later taken to the hospital after he wouldn't wake up from a nap.

Tests showed the infant didn't suffer injuries from the fall, but a urine test found the child had marijuana in his system.

Bosworth was arrested on Friday and is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.