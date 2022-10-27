Watch CBS News
Local News

Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/26)
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/26) 03:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.

Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.

SCAM ALERT: A resident received a package in the mail that contained a letter and check for $3,800. The letter...

Posted by Whitehall Borough Police Department on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. 

Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 

First published on October 27, 2022 / 1:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.