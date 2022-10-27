Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.

Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.

SCAM ALERT: A resident received a package in the mail that contained a letter and check for $3,800. The letter... Posted by Whitehall Borough Police Department on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number.

Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.