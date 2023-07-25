Police warn of string of vehicle thefts in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are alerting people who live in Reserve Township o stay vigilant after a rash of car thefts.

Some people who live in Reserve Township are feeling concerned over a string of car thefts.

"Surprised frankly, I mean since we've been here, the neighborhood has been very welcoming, seemed very close-knit, which doesn't mean you're not susceptible to this type of thing," said Daniel Hill.

Reserve Township police say over the last two months, six cars have been stolen, mostly from Mount Troy Road.

The most recent theft happened on Sunday night. KDKA-TV reporter Jessica Guay spoke with a woman who owns the car that was swiped.

She didn't want to go on camera but said police found her SUV in Wilkinsburg early Tuesday morning. She said a mess was left behind in her car with a bunch of random items, including birth certificates, IDs, and packages which were believed to be possibly stolen.

The Reserve Township Police Department is reminding people to remember to lock their vehicles and take the keys.

Hill and other residents are taking extra precautions like installing cameras and locking up their cars every day.

"I guess hearing about this will make me a little more conscious of that, making sure to lock my car more often," Hill said.

Police suggest using cameras and outdoor lighting in the area where your car is parked.

"You just have to make sure your doors are locked, your cars are locked, all the stuff someone would do that's safety conscious on a daily basis," Hill said.

Police say to call 911 right away if something suspicious is seen so they can come to check out the situation.