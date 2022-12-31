Police warn against drunk driving on New Year's Eve weekend

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —The new year is almost here, and New Year's Eve celebrations are back to normal.

But police want to make sure you remember to stay safe on the roads.

Friday night preparations were underway at Spirit in Lawrenceville, as the hall and bar get ready to ring in the new year for the first time since 2019.

Creative director Aaron Clark said Spirit will have a dance floor, live music from local bands and a Detroit pop dance group from the 80s and 90s.

"It's a big redo after last year. We ended up postponing and moving our New Year's show to February because everyone was getting COVID," Clark said. "We didn't even know we were going to survive the pandemic, let alone come out like the other end and do something like this."

However, on a night like New Year's Eve, it's important to remind people of their limits. Ross Township Police Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp said the department will have increased patrols out Saturday night.

"We do have some concerns with people driving while they're under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Kohlhepp said. "We will be out there monitoring and looking for intoxicated drivers and trying to remove them from the roadway, so we can keep the roads safe for everyone who's just out enjoying the holidays."

He'd rather people make smart decisions before getting in the driver's seat, whether that's taking an Uber, Lyft, or taxi or having an old-fashioned designated driver.

"If you're out with somebody and you see they've had too much to drink or any other intoxicating substance, please step in, and make sure you don't put them behind the wheel of a car," Kohlhepp said.

Back at Spirit, set-up also includes precautions and making sure security takes whatever steps necessary so everyone can enjoy the night.

"We always have very clear, visible water stations set up at the bars, and around the room," Clark said. "Of course, we'll always call a car for someone if it comes to that. We're not going to let anyone go if they can't get themselves home safely."

Pittsburgh police will also be patrolling the streets throughout the city and at First Night.

AAA officials also want to remind you to not drive hungover either, which can be just as dangerous as driving drunk.