Police looking for wanted Pittsburgh-area man last seen near Century III Mall

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a wanted man who was last seen near the Century III Mall in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson Hills Police Department said a search is underway for Thomas Hanbury. The post said he has "multiple outstanding warrants."

Police said anyone with information can call 911.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 4:22 PM EST

