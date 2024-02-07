Police looking for wanted Pittsburgh-area man last seen near Century III Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a wanted man who was last seen near the Century III Mall in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson Hills Police Department said a search is underway for Thomas Hanbury. The post said he has "multiple outstanding warrants."

Police said anyone with information can call 911.

