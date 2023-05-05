Police: Two suspects flee the scene after being spotted on roof of Best Buy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A search is underway after two suspects spotted on the roof of a Best Buy store fled the scene early on Friday morning.

According to information provided by the Ross Police Department, just after midnight, they responded to a burglar alarm activation at Best Buy in the 4800 block of McKnight Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw two suspects on the roof of the building.

The suspects fled and have yet to be located.

Officers from several departments assisted with the search, including the Berkeley Hills Fire Company, who helped with an aerial fire truck in order to help officers and detectives get to the roof of Best Buy.

No suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details