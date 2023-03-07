Police surround home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon after report of shots fired
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police rushed to the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon overnight, surrounding the house after a call for shots fired.
According to Fox 19, officers were seen banging on Mixon's door, telling anyone inside to come out.
Officers are calling it an active investigation.
A teenager was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if the injury is related to the call at Mixon's home.
