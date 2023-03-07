Police surround home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon after report of shots fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police rushed to the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon overnight, surrounding the house after a call for shots fired.

According to Fox 19, officers were seen banging on Mixon's door, telling anyone inside to come out.

UPDATE: No one has been arrested. One person is in the house. Deputies would not say who that person is. Crime scene tape has been taken down and deputies are leaving @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZKLhFNdw9Z — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 7, 2023

Officers are calling it an active investigation.

A teenager was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if the injury is related to the call at Mixon's home.