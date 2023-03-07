Watch CBS News
Local News

Police surround home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon after report of shots fired

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police rushed to the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon overnight, surrounding the house after a call for shots fired.

According to Fox 19, officers were seen banging on Mixon's door, telling anyone inside to come out.

Officers are calling it an active investigation.

A teenager was taken to the hospital, but it's unclear if the injury is related to the call at Mixon's home.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 5:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.