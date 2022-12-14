Police shooting in Braddock under investigation

BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Braddock police officer fired his gun at a suspect fleeing the scene of a crash.

According to state police, just before midnight on Tuesday night, Braddock Police were called to a crash on Braddock Avenue, and while on the scene, EMS requested help with the occupants of the vehicle.

A man near the scene of the crash did not obey verbal commands from police and fled down Braddock Avenue. During the chase, the man fired a weapon at officers.

An officer returned fire but did not strike the suspect who continued to flee on foot.

State police and Pittsburgh Police are assisting one another in the investigation.

The suspect that fled the scene is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and red shoes and anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.

