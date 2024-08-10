Officers shoot armed man in Brighton Township, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officers with the Brighton Township Police Department shot an armed man on Friday, authorities said.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police release report, officers with the Brighton Township Police Department were called to Dutch Ridge Road in Brighton Township around 7:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of a "domestic assault with possible injuries."

At the scene, officers saw Marcus Jones with one firearm in each hand, the report said. State police said Brighton Township officers gave him "numerous commands" to drop the firearms, but he did not and "continued to advance in their direction."

The state police report said officers then shot Jones, who was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. No update on his condition was given in the report.

Jones, 46, is now facing charges in connection with the incident. The names of the officers who shot Jones have not been released.