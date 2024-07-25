Police seize multiple pounds of drugs and cash in raid in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Two men are in custody and a number of illegal drugs were seized from an apartment in Monroeville on Monday.

According to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala's office, on Monday, Monroeville Police and the District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team were called into action after the Monroeville Police Department learned of illegal drug activity around the apartment.

The Monroeville Police Department's surveillance led to the execution of a search warrant for the apartment.

They were able to seize approximately eight pounds of marijuana, 82 THC cartridges, three-quarters of a pound of mushrooms, two guns, and nearly $3,500 in cash.

"We remain focused on collaborating with law enforcement partners across the Commonwealth to stop traffickers from harming communities," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michele Henry said. "This coordinated effort resulted in seizures of drugs, guns, and cash proceeds from the dealing operation."

Police arrested 20-year-old Mehki Manor and 18-year-old Steven Robbins were both taken into custody and are now facing felony drug charges.

"Public safety and protection of our communities remain the top priority," said District Attorney Zappala. "It is with that in mind, that we formed DANET (District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team). There is no place in our community for these illegal drugs and related affiliations. I'm grateful for the partnership and officers for their dedication to ensuring Allegheny County's safety."

The apartment was located in the 3900 block of Monroeville Boulevard and the District Attorney's Office tells KDKA that both Manor and Robbins were residents of the apartment.