Police searching for Pittsburgh-area driver who led troopers on high-speed chase

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Butler are searching for a driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through Center Township Friday night.

They say a dark-colored Ford Mustang was driving on Route 8, illegally passing multiple cars before leading police on a chase. 

Troopers eventually had to call off the pursuit, saying the driver hit "extremely high speeds" before turning onto Mercer Road to Sunset Drive.

Anyone with information on who was driving that car is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Butler. 

First published on September 23, 2023 / 7:42 PM

