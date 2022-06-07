Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from cars in Brookline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are on the hunt for three suspects after a series of steals in Brookline.
Investigators say surveillance pictures recorded at the time show the suspects in question.
They're accused of stealing from several cars and even tried to force their way into homes back on May 27.
Anyone who recognizes them should call the Pittsburgh police.
