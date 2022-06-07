Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from cars in Brookline

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are on the hunt for three suspects after a series of steals in Brookline.

Investigators say surveillance pictures recorded at the time show the suspects in question. 

They're accused of stealing from several cars and even tried to force their way into homes back on May 27. 

Anyone who recognizes them should call the Pittsburgh police.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 6:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

